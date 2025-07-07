Dallas community's ribbons, prayers honor girls missing and killed in Camp Mystic flood tragedy

Six North Texas girls attending Camp Mystic, Janie Hunt, 9, Eloise Peck, 8, Lila Bonner, 9, Hanna Lawrence, 8, Rebecca Lawrence, 8, and Hadley Hanna, 8, have all been confirmed dead after the devastating flash floods in Central Texas.

Monday, John and Lacy Lawrence confirmed their twin daughters, 8-year-old Hanna and Rebecca, died in the flooding at Camp Mystic. He said they just finished 2nd grade at University Park Elementary School.

"Hanna and Rebecca brought so much joy to us, to their big sister Harper, and to so many others," John Lawrence wrote in a statement to CBS News Texas. "We will find ways to keep that joy, and to continue to spread it for them. But we are devastated that the bond we shared with them, and that they shared with each other, is now frozen in time. Thank you for the love and support."

Residents in the Highland Park neighborhood said two of the girls attended Bradfield Elementary. Sunday, the school was decorated with ribbons, and throughout the entire neighborhood, there are green ribbons around trees, representing Camp Mystic.

Since Friday, there have been prayer services for the victims. During service, Rev. Paul Rasmussen with Highland Park United Methodist Church said, "It is somber and painful for so many, and we are all connected in some way to the folks in Central Texas many directly to those at Camp Mystic but not limited to Camp Mystic but even beyond, and I know we have folks watching from all over online and some of you may not be as directly connected but this has been a tough 72 hours for this community."

Throughout the week a group of counselors in Dallas are offering free counseling for anyone in need.

"The ribbons are a great reminder that we are all experiencing grief right now. I think it's something small that families can do to let one another but also families who have lost loved ones know that we are thinking of them and praying for them," said Amy Jo Secker, Counselor with Revolve Wellness Collective.

Those interested in receiving counseling can contact Revolve Wellness Collective at 214-620-0727. Free group counseling is available July 9-11 from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.