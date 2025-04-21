Dallas Catholics mourn Pope Francis, reflect on his legacy

Edna Ruano and her mother were in the pews in Downtown Dallas to hear Bishop Edward Burns' mass remembering Pope Francis. They're still coming to terms with the pope's death.

"I saw him yesterday, you know, and I can't believe it today. He die," said Isabella Ruano.

But Burns struck a more joyful tone in his remembrance, down to the picture chosen to display.

"It is not a stagnant image, is it? And our holy father did not have a stagnant pontificate. He definitely lived out the zeal of life and challenged every one of us to do the same," said Burns.

The bishop said the pope's legacy of humility lives on in his death.

"How fitting it is that Pope Francis would pass on easter Monday, where the entire church is forced to look at the celebration of the resurrection as if to say, 'Don't look at me,'" said Burns.

And most importantly, bishops and worshipers will remember their time with the pope.

"Overwhelming gratitude and thankfulness just because we had a chance to experience him," said Edna Ruano.

The church will observe the traditional nine days of mourning for Pope Francis before the cardinals meet at the Vatican to select the next pope.

As Burns said, that will happen exactly when they are celebrating eight days of the resurrection of Christ after Easter.