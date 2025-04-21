North Texas Catholic leaders mourn Pope Francis' death

Catholics around the world and in North Texas are mourning the death of Pope Francis early Monday morning. He was 88.

The Vatican said Francis died just after 7:30 a.m. local time on Monday, a day after he surprised many by appearing outside the Vatican on Easter Sunday to greet well-wishers.

Fort Worth bishop reacts to Pope Francis' death

Michael Olson, bishop of the Diocese of Fort Worth, said his passing will be mourned with gratitude for his service to the Catholic Church.

"I think Pope Francis' legacy is especially mindful of the importance of living the gospel to the best of our ability," Olson told CBS News Texas.

Often referred to as the "People's Pope," Francis sought to bring the Church closer to the people, stating early in his papacy that he wanted to have a poorer Church "for the poor."

Fort Worth Bishop Michael Olson, left, and Pope Francis, right. Bishop Michael Olson via X

He was known for being driven around in unflashy cars and for making folksy gestures, like taking trips into Rome to buy an item at the store.

"Francis was mindful of the weakest among us...I think that legacy will continue," Olson said.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, former Dallas bishop, announced Francis' death

Francis' death was announced Monday morning by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, former Bishop of Dallas.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," Farrell said. "At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church."