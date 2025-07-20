Dallas Bishop Arts District crash that injured seven sparks safety concerns and causes power outage

Dallas police are investigating a crash that caused panic in the Bishop Arts District Saturday night. Four cars were involved and seven people were injured.

"Cars were flipped over. It was a four-car pile-up; it's crazy," said witness Anthony Ozuna. "You see a car on top of another car, and it's one of those, like, how does that car get there?"

Police said the accident happened just before 11 p.m. on North Tyler Street, right off Davis Street. Several businesses said they lost power when the car rammed into a utility pole. People who were out and about ran over to help.

"All of our guests and staff jumped into action. It was probably about 100 people out here," said Jake Cruz, who works at a bar nearby.

Investigators said the suspected driver crashed into a car at a stoplight, causing a chain reaction.

First responders transported seven victims to the hospital in stable condition, and said the suspect was critically injured.

"I mean, I think you worry about it because you have a house right here. It's a residential area right next to a busy club area," said Ozuna.

Just down the street from the scene, there's a roundabout; two dangerous crashes have been reported there this year. The most recent crash was in May.

Councilmember Chad West has addressed the issues at that intersection in the past and said, "This latest collision at Tyler and Davis reaffirms why the city's Public Works Department must take aggressive action to ensure pedestrians, residents and small businesses are safe. It's past time for the city to enhance traffic calming measures in this corridor and speeding enforcement."

Police have not said what led up to Saturday's crash. At last check, the Public Works Department was conducting a study on the roundabout. West said it has yet to be completed.