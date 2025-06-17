Dallas art exhibit honors African American veterans through powerful portraits

A life of service is never easy, and for many men and women of color who serve in the military, the challenges can be even greater.

A small art exhibit in Dallas is now paying tribute to these American heroes, ensuring their stories are seen and heard.

"When I look around this room, what I see is men and women with a purpose," said photographer Keith Vinson.

Telling untold stories

That purpose fills the walls of the Cliff Gallery at Dallas College. The exhibit, titled Honor Endures, was created by Vinson and three of his classmates. It aims to share the often-overlooked stories of African American veterans.

"There's racism in there, there's sexual harassment, there's homelessness," Vinson said. "These are the things we don't always talk about."

One of those stories is that of Lakeydria Houston, who was sexually assaulted while serving in the Army. Photographer NiEtta Reynolds captured her strength in a portrait.

"I wanted her behind the rocks because she is not a victim," Reynolds said. "She is a survivor. She is strong. She is stable. And that's what bricks and rocks are."

From painter to photographer

Among the many powerful stories on display is one that belongs to the gallery itself.

Jesse Hornbuckle, a photography professor at Dallas College, recalled meeting Tarik Warren, a campus maintenance worker who painted the very walls of the gallery.

"He said, 'Hey! Are you going to be teaching photography?' I said, 'Yeah.' He said, 'Let me show you some of my photography.' And it was amazing," Hornbuckle said.

Warren, who painted the gallery's walls and much of the campus, now has his own portraits hanging in the space he once maintained.

"I tell my coworkers, 'I'm going to see my name in lights. I'm not going to be the painter forever.' And it happened," Warren said.

A mission to continue

Warren said the exhibit isn't about criticizing the country—it's about truth.

"I believe these stories need to be told," he said. "Not to make the country look bad, but because they need to be out there."

The group of artists behind Honor Endures hopes to continue this work, ensuring that stories like Lakeydria's—and many others—are never left untold.