Hundreds participate in Frisco Santa Run to honor lives of 2 cyclists fatally struck by vehicle

A community came together on Christmas Eve to honor two lives lost over the weekend in a biking accident.

Pilot Point Police said two cyclists were fatally hit by a vehicle while biking in Pilot Point, north of Frisco, Saturday morning.

The victims were identified as Scott Mages and Andrew Kocher.

The two men were well-loved in the Frisco Triathlon Club, and 400 people showed up Wednesday morning in Frisco for the Santa Run 5k to honor their legacies and support their families.

"They were selfless," said Anthony Ysasaga, a friend of Mages and Kocher. "They were loving community members. At practice, they were there before anyone else, and they left after everyone else to make sure everyone was home. They were really the example we looked up to."

Friends said both men were members of the Frisco Triathlon Club for years, and they were training for the Dallas Ironman in March when they were hit Saturday morning.

Many shared messages for drivers to share the road safely with cyclists.

"This could happen to any of us out on the road," said Matt Olivolo, another friend of both victims. "I just wish that people would slow down and realize we are motorists too. We just happen to want to get some exercise on a Saturday morning. Just be kind, go around. It might take you an extra 30 seconds, but just be kind and realize that's a human being on that bike."

To donate to a GoFundMe in honor of the men to raise money for improving cycling safety, visit: Fundraiser by FTC Frisco Triathlon Club: Honoring Scott and Andre's Legacy for Safer Roads.