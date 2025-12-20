Watch CBS News
Two bicyclists fatally struck by vehicle on FM 455 in Pilot Point, police say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

Two bicyclists died Saturday after they were struck by a vehicle on FM 455 East near Fritcher Road in Pilot Point.

Authorities responded to the scene around 8:19 a.m. after several callers reported the crash. EMS crews from Pilot Point and Celina provided life‑saving efforts to both victims.

One bicyclist was taken to Celina Methodist Hospital, where he later died. The second was airlifted to Medical City Plano and also died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

