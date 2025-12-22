Cycling community mourns 2 riders killed in Pilot Point crash, urges road safety

The holiday is heavier for friends and family of two cyclists hit and killed in Denton County over the weekend.

Scott Mages and Andre Kocher were on a group ride in Pilot Point when the accident happened.

"Being out on the open road, with the fresh air and just having the sun on your shoulders is an amazing experience," said Anthony Ysasaga.

Ysasaga loves cycling, but maybe more than riding, he loves the people he rides with — including his friends Andre Kocher and Scott Mages.

"Andre was somebody who was a protector of the group and he always looked out for the group and made sure that everybody got home on time. Scott, again, the same type of person. He was a leader in the group, so he was leading the group he was in on Saturday," said Ysasaga.

While riding with a group on Saturday, Mages and Kocher were hit by a truck and killed.

"We looked up to these guys and they were like brothers to us. More than friends, they were brothers to us," said Ysasaga.

That loss is hard to swallow for Ysasaga and much of the cycling community.

"They were the epitome of what community members should be. They were thoughtful, they were caring and they gave of themselves all the time," said Ysasaga.

Ysasaga and Mages were part of the same bible study group, and Ysasaga says it's hard to imagine reading pages of scripture without a man who had become more than a friend.

"I'm going to miss seeing him on every Tuesday morning at 7 o'clock. We sat in a group together and just going to miss, I'm going to miss talking to him. I'm going to miss sharing my life with him," he said, "I'm going to miss my friend."

He hopes his friends will be more than a memory, but instead, their lives can help drivers keep everyone on the road safe.

"Just please be aware of the people on the road and slow down," said Ysasaga.

The driver of the vehicle drove a short distance from the accident but returned to the scene before any police arrived and is cooperating with the investigation, which police say is ongoing at this time.

The Frisco Triathlon Club will be holding a 5k Santa Fun Run to honor Mages and Kocher on the morning of Christmas Eve.

They're also asking people to donate to the Frisco YMCA in the name of the two men, or to the GoFundMe supporting their families.