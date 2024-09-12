Cultura Markets bring culture and local vendors to the community year round

FORT WORTH — Cultura Markets organizer Mariah Zurita says everyone has culture.

"The more you see it, the more relevant it becomes, the more people feel included, and comfortable," says Zurita.

Cultura Markets vendor shows off her products. Nathalie Palacios, CBS News Texas

She created Cultura Markets in 2023, organizing just one market a month and has continued to grow her reach.

"I don't just celebrate for Hispanic Heritage Month," said Zurita. "My brand is to help support the Hispanic, Latino community and anyone with culture."

She now organizes about 4 - 5 markets a month.

"It's very much for the people and elevating, you know, small businesses," said vendor Mitzinta Pérez-Tapia. She goes by Mitz for short.

Mitz began her business Casa Nisia after seeing a lack of authentic artesanias (folk art) in the metroplex.

"It wasn't getting a proper representation here," she said.

She says her brand and Mariah's mission hold the same values of people and culture.

"All of my artesenias have a name. I look at them and I see the people that created them, and I think Maria is kind of along that she's got that same kind of feel where, you know, it's very much for the people and elevating small businesses."

Zurita has many vendors from various experiences and various parts of the metroplex participate in the Cultura Markets events.

Sonia Arroyo's very first market was with Cultura Markets.

"I didn't know really know what I was getting into," she said, describing her experience with the Cultura Markets community.

"I was super nervous, but ever since then, for the most part, I've done about every single market."

Watauga resident Jim McDonald made the drive to Fort Worth with his wife after finding out about Cultura Markets on Facebook. When asked about his thoughts on the market, he said there were "a lot of unique gifts…that you normally wouldn't see anywhere else."

He says the drive was worth it. As a previous employee of a small business, he encourages others to support local vendors as well, to "Take the time to come out and experience the culture."

Cielo & Co showcases their necklaces at Cultura Markets. Nathalie Palacios, CBS News Texas

"You pour your heart and, you know, heart and soul, you know, in time into this stuff," said Arroyo. "For other people to be able to enjoy that and really appreciate the work that goes into it. It's such a satisfying feeling. It's very gratifying."

"I love what I do," said Zurita. "I'm very thankful to have amazing vendors and supporters, and I would not be able to do it without that sense of community. So it gets a little crazy, but it's definitely worth it at the end of the day."

There are two more markets planned for September including a Cultura on Main event with Cultura Markets' vendors, classic cars on display and music.