Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — September 15 marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month. The month-long celebration spans 30 days from September 15 until October 15. It is an opportunity to recognize, celebrate and learn more about community culture. Here are a few events to attend in North Texas this month.

Lowrider Art Exhibit

Sept. 7 - Nov. 24, Open Wednesday - Sunday from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

This art exhibit at Visit Zona 7 Gallery in Downtown Fort Worth contains works to provide varying perspectives on Lowrider and Chicano cultures. The exhibit includes works on paper, photography, and traditional gold leaf and pinstriping.

Viva Dallas

Sept. 14, 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

This Mexican Independence Festival takes place at Dallas City Hall and includes the traditional "Grito de Independencia".

Texas Latinx Pride Fest

Sept. 14, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

This event will take place at Reverchon Park in Dallas with music, entertainers, vendors, and resources.

¡Celebramos! A Celebration of Latin American Culture & Heritage

Sept. 14 - Oct. 27

Hosted by the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and Botanical Research Institute of Texas, guests will be able to attend various events throughout the month that showcases the culture and history of Hispanic Heritage.

Concert and Car Show

Sept. 14, 7 p.m.

This free event will take place at the Levitt Pavilion in Arlington. Musical acts include Angelica y Grupo MONEDA and Ruben Ramos & The Mexican Revolution.

Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Sept. 15 - Sept. 16

The Dallas Arboretum hosts a weekend-long event that includes a vendor market, live music, food and a Quinceañera fashion show.

Fiestas Patrias Parade

Sept. 15, 11 a.m.

This kick-off celebration from the City of Fort Worth has various events throughout the day, including live music, ballet folklorico, cattle drives, the traditional 'Grito de Independencia', and a parade.

Fiestas Patrias 2024

Sept. 15, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth hosts an all-day cultural festival with live music, food and other entertainment.

Mexico en la sangre

Sept. 15, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Mexico En La Sangre with PBR are collaborating in the heart of Texas to celebrate Mexican Heritage. The Mexican "showdeo", Mexico En La Sangre, will combine charreria, caballos bailadores, and live music. General Admission $35

Movie: Encanto

Sept. 21, 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

The Dallas Public Library will be screening the Disney movie Encanto at the Pleasant Grove Black Box Theater.

Car & Culture Show

Sept. 21, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Check out the lowrider culture in Sundance Square where there will also be food and live music.

Desoto Hispanic Heritage Festival

Sept. 21, 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

The City of Desoto will have arts, crafts and music at their Hispanic Heritage Festival.

Cultura On Main

Sept. 22, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Cultura Markets will have a local market at Hugo's 5 De Mayo Bar & Grill in Fort Worth with local vendors, small businesses, and classic cars.

Noche de las Ranas Tailgate

Oct. 4, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

TCU Athletics, TCU Hispanic Alumni Alliance and the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce host 'The night of the frogs' for Hispanic Heritage Night. Game day and tailgate activities include music, a ballet folklorico performance, low riders, and more.

Hispanic Heritage Festival

Oct. 5, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

This free event is hosted by the City of Dallas at the MLK Jr. Community Center with music, food, and children's entertainment.

Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Oct. 5, 5 p.m.

The Levitt Pavilion in Arlington will have live music with artists such as Jay Pérez, Mariachi Fuzion and Havana NRG.

Latinidad Festival 2024

Oct. 5, 5 p.m.

The AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas will host their third annual celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Mariachi Herencia de Mexico

Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Performing Arts Fort Worth presents Mariachi Herencia de Mexico at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth. Listen to traditional mariachi music from an award winning group.

Collin County Hispanic Heritage Festival

Oct. 12, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

This will be the 3rd Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival in Collin County filled with food, music and family activities.