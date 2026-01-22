Critics slam "ICE List" for exposing agents' personal information, raising safety concerns

Opponents of the nation's crackdown on illegal immigration are facing criticism for what's being called the "ICE List."

It's an online database posted last week that exposes names and photos of thousands of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees, including some here in North Texas.

Ongoing violent conflicts continue across the country between ICE agents and those opposed to immigration raids and arrests.

Now, anti-ICE activists have a new strategy to expose the men and women who often wear masks.

Last week, a social media post appeared under the username "crustnews," which said, "We've obtained the largest leak of ICE data since we began tracking them. This data is now under review; all 4,000+ agents will be published upon confirmation."

Those agents are now identified with their names, photos and job titles listed in each state, including Texas.

Some say it's a dangerous move by ICE critics that will put the safety of agents and employees at risk.

Criminologist Alex Del Carmen says the ICE list could be illegal if the personal information was obtained as a result of a data breach or hack, which federal authorities have suggested.

CBS News Texas contacted the person who compiled the crowdsourced list and they declined to comment.

"I think that's crossing the line," said Carlos Quintanilla. "I think that that becomes a dangerous precedent that we're setting."

Quintanilla is a long-time Lantino activist and vocal ICE critic. But he criticizes the list and says that doxing low-level ICE agents is the wrong approach.

"Well, you know what theICE, anti-ICE movement has to begin to focus on, you know, the midterm elections, changing the control of Congress, making sure that immigrant families have what they need to survive right now," Quintanilla said.

The Department of Homeland Security announced last fall that its officers have experienced a 1,000% increase in assaults, and a sniper attack on the Dallas ICE field office in September was believed to be motivated by anti-ICE views.