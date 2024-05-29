Watch CBS News
Local News

Rep. Craig Goldman wins in Texas primary runoff elections, will face Trey Hunt in November

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

House Speaker Dade Phelan survives brutal primary challenge
House Speaker Dade Phelan survives brutal primary challenge 04:02

NORTH TEXAS – There's a new person who could succeed longtime Congresswoman Kay Granger in the 12th Congressional District.

Republican State Rep. Craig Goldman and businessman John O'Shea faced off in Tuesday's primary runoff elections. Goldman secured the GOP nomination with 63% of the vote, while O'Shea had the remaining 37%.

Texans decided on Tuesday which Democrats and Republicans they want to see in the November ballot after candidates in several key races failed to receive more than 50% of the vote in the March 5 primary election. 

Goldman will face Democrat Trey Hunt this November, but this is a Republican majority district and will likely remain so. 

The 12th Congressional District is in much of the City of Fort Worth, and Tarrant and Parker counties.

Granger announced her retirement late last year, after serving in Congress for more than 25 years. 

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 10:13 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.