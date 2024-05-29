Rep. Craig Goldman wins in Texas primary runoff elections, will face Trey Hunt in November

NORTH TEXAS – There's a new person who could succeed longtime Congresswoman Kay Granger in the 12th Congressional District.

Republican State Rep. Craig Goldman and businessman John O'Shea faced off in Tuesday's primary runoff elections. Goldman secured the GOP nomination with 63% of the vote, while O'Shea had the remaining 37%.

Texans decided on Tuesday which Democrats and Republicans they want to see in the November ballot after candidates in several key races failed to receive more than 50% of the vote in the March 5 primary election.

Goldman will face Democrat Trey Hunt this November, but this is a Republican majority district and will likely remain so.

The 12th Congressional District is in much of the City of Fort Worth, and Tarrant and Parker counties.

Granger announced her retirement late last year, after serving in Congress for more than 25 years.