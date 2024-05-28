Texas primary runoff election 2024: results tracker

NORTH TEXAS - Texans are deciding this Tuesday Democrats and Republicans they want to see in the November ballot after candidates in several key congressional, legislative and local races failed to receive more than 50% of the vote in the March 5 primary election.

This Tuesday, polls for the Texas primary runoff election opened at 7 a.m. and are set to close 7 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by May 28 at 7 p.m.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said polls will remain open until 9 p.m. due to power outages. Ninety of the county's 282 polling locations lost power Tuesday. Voters have been directed to other polling locations all day. Voters can use the Vote Center Finder to find the nearest open vote center.

The 3 big Texas runoff races we're watching

The 12th Congressional District runoff for the Republican primary nomination between Craig Goldman and John O'Shea.

Democrats in Dallas County will decide if they want incumbent Sheriff Marian Brown or former Sheriff Lupe Valdez to be their nominee for sheriff.

In southeast Texas, incumbent state representative and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan is fighting for his political life with David Covey.

The Paxton Effect

i.e. Republicans who voted for Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment in the Collin County area.

In the contest for Texas House District 21, the third-ranking lawmaker is at the center of attention. House Speaker Dade Phelan is in a fight to hold onto his House seat. He was endorsed by former Gov. Rick Perry. His challenger, David Covey, was endorsed by Attorney General Ken Paxton, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, Texas GOP Chair Matt Rinaldi and former President Donald Trump. Gov. Greg Abbott stayed silent publicly on this race.

In the March primary, Covey won 46% of the vote to Phelan's 43%.

In District 61, incumbent state Rep. Frederick Frazier is heading to a runoff. He earned 32% of the vote against two Republican challengers, finishing second to Karesa Richardson's 40%.

Another opponent of Abbott's school choice plan, incumbent District 33 state Rep.Justin Holland is fighting to keep his seat by challenger Katrina Pierson.

And in Dallas County, the Democratic race for sheriff. Former sheriff Lupe Valdez is challenging the incumbent Marion Brown, whom Valdez hired in 2014 as third in command in the sheriff's department. Valdez endorsed Brown for the job when she resigned to run for governor in 2018.

Brown led Valdez in March, 42% to 38%.

Live Texas primary runoff updates

Primary Runoff Election - Republicans

U.S. Rep., District 12

John O'Shea

Craig Goldman

State Rep. Craig Goldman and businessman John O'Shea are facing off for the open 12th Congressional District, which is in much of the Fort Worth, Tarrant and Parker Counties. They're running to succeed longtime Congresswoman Kay Granger, who announced last year that she's retiring at the end of her term. Read more about this race here.

U.S. Rep., District 32

Darrell Day

David Blewett

Collin County

State Senate, District 30

Jace Yarbrough

Brent Hagenbuch

Jace Yarbrough and Brent Hagenbuch are running against each other to represent State Senate District 30, which includes parts of Collin, Denton, Grayson, Cooke and other counties. The seat is currently held by Drew Springer, a Republican who's not running again.

State Rep., District 33

Justin Holland

Katrina Pierson

In State House District 33, which includes downtown Plano, Rockwall and Heath, incumbent Justin Holland is fighting to keep his seat. Holland was forced into a runoff by Katrina Pierson, a former spokeswoman for former President Donald Trump. Watch Jack's one-on-one with Holland here and his one-on-one with Pierson here to learn more about their differences.

State Rep., District 61

Keresa Richardson

Frederick Frazier

In Texas House District 61, which includes parts of McKinney and Frisco, incumbent Frederick Frazier is facing off against challenger Keresa Richardson.

Denton County

State Rep., District 64

Lynn Stucky

Andy Hopper

Andy Hopper is challenging incumbent Lynn Stucky in the Texas House District 64 in most of Denton.

Johnson County

State Rep., District 58

Dewayne Burns

Helen Kerwin

In House District 58, Dewayne Burns is another incumbent Republican fighting to hold onto his seat. His opponent, Helen Kerwin, has been endorsed by some top Republicans — including Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott. Burns, who was first elected in 2014, told Jack that Abbott endorsed his opponent after Burns voted against taxpayer-funded vouchers to send students to private school.

Tarrant County

State Rep., District 91

Stephanie Klick

David Lowe

In House District 91 in North Richland Hills and Haltom City, incumbent Stephanie Klick was forced into a runoff by challenger David Lowe.

State Rep., District 97

Cheryl Bean

John McQueeney

Cheryl Bean and John McQueeney are facing off to represent Texas House District 97. The current representative is running for U.S. Congress, leaving the seat for the district, which includes parts of Fort Worth, Benbrook and Crowley, open. McQueeney is backed by Gov. Greg Abbott. Bean has been endorsed by Sen. Ted Cruz, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton, among others.

Wise County

Sheriff

Cary Mellema

Craig Johnson

Primary Runoff Election - Democrats

Collin County

State Senator, District 30

Michael Braxton

Dale Frey

Dallas County

Sheriff

Marian Brown

Lupe Valdez

One of the closest races being watched in Dallas County is the Democratic primary runoff on May 28 between incumbent Sheriff Marian Brown and her former boss, former Sheriff Lupe Valdez.

Tarrant County

State Rep., District 97

Diane Symons

Carlos Walker

County Commissioner, Pct. 1

Roderick Miles, Jr.

Kathleen Hicks

In-person early voting for the general election begins Oct. 21 and ends Nov. 1.