Rep. Kay Granger announces she won't seek reelection
FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Rep. Kay Granger announced Wednesday that she won't be seeking reelection for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2024.
Granger said she plans to serve out the remainder of her term and will work with her successor to "finish the job" she was elected to do.
"As I announce my decision to not seek re-election, I am encouraged by the next generation of leaders in my district," Granger said. "It's time for the next generation to step up and take the mantle and be a strong and fierce representative for the people."
Granger was elected as the first female mayor of Fort Worth in 1991, serving for five years. She was also elected as first Republican U.S. Congresswoman from Texas in 1997.
Current Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said that the lasting impact of Granger's leadership cannot be overstated.
