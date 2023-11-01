Rep. Kay Granger announces she won't seek reelection

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Rep. Kay Granger announced Wednesday that she won't be seeking reelection for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2024.

Granger said she plans to serve out the remainder of her term and will work with her successor to "finish the job" she was elected to do.

"As I announce my decision to not seek re-election, I am encouraged by the next generation of leaders in my district," Granger said. "It's time for the next generation to step up and take the mantle and be a strong and fierce representative for the people."

#NEW Long-time Congresswoman @RepKayGranger announces she won’t run for re-election but will serve full term. She became 1st woman to serve as Fort Worth Mayor, 1st GOP woman to be elected to Congress in TX & 1st GOP woman to be Chair of House Appropriations Cmte. @CBSNewsTexas pic.twitter.com/aW9a0VjoWh — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) November 1, 2023

Granger was elected as the first female mayor of Fort Worth in 1991, serving for five years. She was also elected as first Republican U.S. Congresswoman from Texas in 1997.

Current Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said that the lasting impact of Granger's leadership cannot be overstated.