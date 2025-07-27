Dallas Cowboys sign Jake Ferguson to 4-year, $52 million extension amid ongoing Micah Parsons negotiations

The Dallas Cowboys signed tight end Jake Ferguson to a four-year, $52 million extension Sunday.

The deal includes a $12 million signing bonus. A fourth-round pick in 2022, Ferguson is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

"Just really, really excited for him," coach Brian Schottenheimer said. "Last year, obviously, he didn't feel he had the best year, but I think it always shows you we're always evaluating everything, and (we value) things he's done for us from a play temperament, the enforcer that he is. He loves football. He's got that throwback type mentality."

He had 59 catches for 494 yards but did not have a touchdown reception last season. The previous year, he posted career highs with 71 catches for 761 yards and five TDs.

Ferguson dealt with knee and concussion issues last year but still started 14 games.

"Jake's last year wasn't to his standard or to our standard," Schottenheimer said. "There's reasons for that. He got dinged up a little bit. Quite honestly, there's ways that I, we should have used him a little bit better. … But I think what we expect is the Fergie we had two years ago, the big-play guy, force down in the red zone, contested catches."

This deal comes as two-time All-Pro defensive end Micah Parsons remains in negotiations for his own extension, entering the final season of his rookie deal. Parsons said recently he had not seen much progress in those talks.