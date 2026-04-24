Cowboys introduce top draft picks Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence as defense rebuild begins The Cowboys welcomed first‑round pick Caleb Downs and fellow defender Malachi Lawrence to The Star today, giving fans their first look at the team’s newest additions less than 24 hours after they were drafted. The two arrived in Frisco in style, met with staff, and were fitted for custom boots as they settled in as official members of the roster. Both will be counted on immediately to help overhaul a Dallas defense that allowed the most points in the NFL last season.