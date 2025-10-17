Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs out with concussion after accident at home, coach says

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs will miss Sunday's game against Washington after sustaining a concussion in an accident at his house, coach Brian Schottenheimer said Friday.

Diggs had concussion symptoms when he reported to the team's facility Friday after the accident Thursday night, Schottenheimer said. He was evaluated by the team's medical staff and placed in concussion protocol.

Schottenheimer said he didn't have any other information on what happened to Diggs, who played in the first six games after spending the offseason rehabbing a major knee injury for the second consecutive year.

"It's part of the business. It's unfortunate," Schottenheimer said. "This is the NFL. If you're unsure what's going to happen, just wait because something is going to happen. You deal with it. The biggest thing is just the concern for Trevon and (is) he OK. And it seems like he is."

The Cowboys (2-3-1) are last in the NFL in yards allowed and passing yards allowed heading into the meeting with the Commanders and reigning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. Washington will be without top receiver Terry McLaurin, who will miss his fourth consecutive game with a quadriceps injury.

Diggs' sudden absence comes with the Cowboys expecting star receiver CeeDee Lamb to return after missing three games with a high ankle sprain.