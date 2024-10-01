Coppell ISD to close Pinkerton Elementary against community wishes

COPPELL – In a decision that came down late Monday night, Coppell ISD's school board decided to close Pinkerton Elementary School as part of its controversial budget cuts, as many parents were hoping for a different outcome.

Some of families left the board meeting in tears — unsure of the future of their kids' education.

Pinkerton students will now be sent to either Austin or Wilson elementary schools. Both campuses are about two miles away from Pinkerton's campus.

While some Coppell residents encouraged the board to save money and approve the cuts, many felt singled out. Parents told CBS News Texas they moved to the community specifically to be close to an elementary school.

Closing the district's oldest school would save a little more than $2 million and address declining enrollment numbers. Critics of the closure say that's only a small part of the district's $220 million budget. But before the vote, administrators warned not doing anything would force staffing cuts, create oversized classrooms, and reduce school bus service.

Dozens of parents and students protested yesterday outside Pinkerton Elementary in the morning and the Coppell ISD Administration Building in the afternoon.

"That is just unfair," said Julie Waters. "You cannot ask kids, who live across the street in mobile homes, to get on the bus and shipped across the city to make room for other kids."

In a statement to CBS News Texas, Coppell ISD said, "Taking care of our students, employees and our families remains our top priority during this process."

In a win for some parents, the board rejected consolidating the Dual Language Immersion program, which helps teach a bilingual curriculum. That would have meant busing students to another elementary school to learn — but that won't happen for now.