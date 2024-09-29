Coppell ISD to vote on consolidation plan; community plans protests

COPPELL — Monday, another North Texas school district could decide whether or not to close schools to save money. However, some parents and students in Coppell ISD are speaking out and planning multiple protests for Monday ahead of an important school board meeting.

Hand-painted signs blanket the floor at Julie Waters' Coppell's home.

"The state gives the school district $43 a day for the children's attendance, so that's why our children are wearing these shirts because that's what they've been reduced to, a dollar amount, and it's so much more than that," said Julie Waters, a Coppell ISD parent.

Other parents and students from Coppell ISD spent Sunday afternoon gearing up for two scheduled protests or "sit outs" Monday outside of Pinkerton Elementary School and the CISD Admin building, at 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. respectively, ahead of Coppell ISD's school board meeting.

The board could vote on whether to close one elementary school and move several other academic programs to different campuses. Waters has three children who attend Pinkerton Elementary School—the school whose doors could be closed.

"We don't want that to happen. It's the oldest elementary school in Coppell. It should be saved, but more importantly, we don't want it to effect the dual language program at Wilson. Those are the students that are the underserved with the least voice in our community," said Waters.

Coppell ISD says the changes are a way to address budget issues and declining enrollment. Consolidating Pinkerton with two other schools could save the district $2 million.

Parents say the closure of Pinkerton would not only affect their students but also students at other schools. Pinkerton students would be sent to either Austin or Wilson elementary schools, and Wilson's current dual language immersion program would have to move across town.

Other parents worry how the changes will affect their special needs students.

"For our family specifically, it's going to a new school, having a new routine. One of the girls is autistic and changes in her routine, things like that are very hard to overcome," said Nathaniel Rubey, a parent of three students at Pinkerton Elementary.

They're hoping Monday's sit-outs will push the district to pause the vote on these measures until it's clear what additional funding could come from the state.

"We really need parents to stand up and say to Governor Abbott to release funding for public schools. Our public schools throughout the state are hurting and it's time for that to stop," said Waters.

"We love our kids, our kids love their school, this is their community, this is their home away from home. So what we're doing is we're fighting for our home," said Rubey.

The school board meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Monday.

CBS News Texas reached out to Coppell ISD for comment who says, "Taking care of our students, employees and our families remains our top priority during this process."