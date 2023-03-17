Cooper Rush signs 2-year, $6M deal with Dallas Cowboys

Brice Butler on Dak's return to the field and Cooper's return to the bench

Brice Butler on Dak's return to the field and Cooper's return to the bench

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Dallas Cowboys are holding onto backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

According to the team, Rush has agreed to a two-year deal that reportedly pays him $6 million – the most that has been spent on a backup quarterback since Dak Prescott became their starter in 2016.

Rush has played in 19 career games with six starts with a 59 completion percentage, eight TD passes and four interceptions for an 84.9 QB rating.

While Prescott was out for five games last season nursing a broken thumb, Rush went 4-1.

Rush joined the team in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, then spent three years with the Cowboys before following former head coach Jason Garrett to the New York Giants for a season.

He returned to Dallas in 2021 and became the backup to Prescott, winning his first career start in Minnesota when Prescott was out due to an injured calf.

Rush is the fourth unrestricted free agent to re-sign with the Cowboys this week, in addition to Leighton Vander Esch, Donovan Wilson and C.J. Goodwin.