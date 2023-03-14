Dallas Cowboys secure Donovan Wilson, add Stephon Gilmore to roster

Dallas Cowboys watch party ends in disappointment as season comes to an end

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Dallas Cowboys have been busy two days into free agency, adding five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the roster and extending the contract of safety Donovan Wilson.

The Cowboys gave the Indianapolis Colts a fifth-round draft pick in exchange for Gilmore, according to the team.

The Cowboys are Gilmore's fourth team in the last four seasons – he finished up his eighth year with the New England Patriots in 2020, then went to the Carolina Panthers and had a Pro Bowl season in 2021, before going to the Colts this past season.

Wilson is coming off his best season in 2022, convincing the Cowboys to lock him into a multi-year deal through 2025.

Wilson, an unrestricted free agent in 2023, finished last season with 101 combined tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. He also didn't miss a start.

"Shoot, I love the way he plays," said Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy. "You talk about a magnet to the football — loves contact, his intensity … the way he separates offensive players from the football. And he's the same guy every day. That's something I'm just a huge fan of."

The trades won't be official until March 15.