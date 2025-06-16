Watch CBS News
City of Dallas opens cooling centers, offers free AC units as summertime heat kicks in

Julia Falcon
The City of Dallas is offering relief to residents as the heat of summer arrives

Beginning June 16, Beat the Heat cooling centers are open for residents to escape the heat. Residents can also apply for portable AC units starting June 18.

The cooling centers will provide a safe and comfortable place to stay cool and reduce the need for home electricity use during the hottest days of summer, according to the city. 

Cooling centers open in Dallas:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center
2922 MLK, Jr. Blvd., Dallas, TX 75215
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Dallas Multipurpose Center
2828 Fish Trap Rd., Dallas, TX 75212
Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where to sign up for portable AC units in Dallas: 

Residents can also sign up for a portable AC unit, starting June 18. The city said quantities are limited and only one unit is allotted per household.

MLK, Jr. Community Center: 214-670-8418

West Dallas Multipurpose Center: 214-670-6340

