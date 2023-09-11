Cooler weather, rain in the forecast this week

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Grab your umbrella! Your First Alert Weather Team is alerting you to scattered showers and storms this week.

As we move through this Monday, we'll see on and off scattered rain and storms in North Texas.

Communities west of I-35 will see the highest threat for showers and storms, especially through the morning. But through the afternoon, the rain will become a bit more isolated across the area.

Rain chances are around 40% for the Metroplex. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies today. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tonight, we'll see cloudy skies and a few scattered showers and storms. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

On Tuesday, expect a few scattered showers and storms. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will likely bring us our highest threat for showers and storms. In fact, rain chances will be up to 70% on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Friday even includes a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in low 80s.

Some of the rain will be heavy at times as we move through the week.

Some communities could see between 2 and 3 inches of rain by the end of the week. That means some localized flooding will be possible. Remember to turn around, don't drown.

This weekend, high temperatures will be in the mid 80s.