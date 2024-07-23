Cooler-than-average days stick around North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Spotty showers greeted North Texans on the Tuesday morning commute.

Not all of North Texas had rain, but grey skies lingered into the late morning.

Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with rain chances around 10% to 20%. There won't be as much activity on Tuesday as there was on Monday, with most of the afternoon showers contained to the southeastern sides of North Texas.

The stationary front should continue to weaken but the upper level pattern still supports the chance of showers each day this week. Wednesday's focus shifts further southeast with the highest rain chances southeast of Anderson County.

With multiple shortwaves rotating around the upper midwest low pressure, expect a cooler-than-average week ahead with rain chances around 10% to 20% most days and slightly higher for Friday.

Enjoy the cooler-than-average days ahead because the summer heat returns as soon as next Monday and continues into August.

