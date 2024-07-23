Watch CBS News
Local News

Cooler-than-average days stick around North Texas

By Scott Padgett

/ CBS Texas

Calm, unseasonably mild day ahead for North Texas
Calm, unseasonably mild day ahead for North Texas 02:48

NORTH TEXAS – Spotty showers greeted North Texans on the Tuesday morning commute. 

Not all of North Texas had rain, but grey skies lingered into the late morning.  

Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with rain chances around 10% to 20%. There won't be as much activity on Tuesday as there was on Monday, with most of the afternoon showers contained to the southeastern sides of North Texas.

wx2.png
CBS News Texas

The stationary front should continue to weaken but the upper level pattern still supports the chance of showers each day this week. Wednesday's focus shifts further southeast with the highest rain chances southeast of Anderson County.

wx3.png
CBS News Texas
wx4.png
CBS News Texas

With multiple shortwaves rotating around the upper midwest low pressure, expect a cooler-than-average week ahead with rain chances around 10% to 20% most days and slightly higher for Friday.

wx5.png
CBS News Texas

Enjoy the cooler-than-average days ahead because the summer heat returns as soon as next Monday and continues into August.

wx6.png
CBS News Texas
Scott Padgett
Scott-Padgett_cbsdfw.jpg

Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett joined CBS 11 in September 2013.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.