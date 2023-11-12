Cooler Sunday with some showers on the way

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - It is a little cooler Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. You may want an extra layer if you are headed out tailgating for the Cowboys game. Highs will top out in the mid/upper 60s Sunday afternoon.

An area of low pressure south of us will increase cloud cover through the day. A few showers are possible late tonight and through out Monday mainly south of I-20 as the low tracks eastward.

The kids will want a jacket Monday morning with temperatures in the low 50s and highs topping out in the mid 60s.

As the system moves away Tuesday, the sunshine returns and temperatures begin to warm back in to the 70s.