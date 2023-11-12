Watch CBS News
Cooler Sunday with some showers on the way

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - It is a little cooler Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. You may want an extra layer if you are headed out tailgating for the Cowboys game. Highs will top out in the mid/upper 60s Sunday afternoon.

An area of low pressure south of us will increase cloud cover through the day. A few showers are possible late tonight and through out Monday mainly south of I-20 as the low tracks eastward.

The kids will want a jacket Monday morning with temperatures in the low 50s and highs topping out in the mid 60s.

As the system moves away Tuesday, the sunshine returns and temperatures begin to warm back in to the 70s.

Brittany Rainey
Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on November 12, 2023 / 7:16 AM CST

