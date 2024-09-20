Continued heat and humidity in North Texas, rain relief expected next week

NORTH TEXAS – Happy Friday! Boy was it another hot one. The heat continues for Friday night football, still feeling like 100 degrees around 7 p.m.

Saturday our humidity and temperatures are slightly cooler, with feels-like temperatures to 102.

Make sure to drink lots of water and take breaks in the shade if you are headed out to Addison Oktoberfest.

Sunday is our transition day with temperatures topping out in the lower 90s as a cold front nears the area.

It is also the start of astronomical Fall! Nearly 12 hours of daylight and nighttime.

Rain chances arrive Sunday night into Monday and as the front stalls through midweek, we will continue to see scattered showers.

Rain chances look to peak around Tuesday night into Wednesday with the potential for some storms.

Luckily, temperatures are back to the mid 80s with the clouds and rain around.

And of course we are watching the Tropics.

Especially the southwest Gulf for the potential development of our next tropical system.

It could become Helene next week.

Have a great weekend!