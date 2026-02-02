Colin Allred slams James Talarico over alleged controversial remark in Texas Senate race

A major dust-up between two high-profile Texas Democrats is making waves across the country.

Former Congressman Colin Allred of Dallas blasted U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico after he was accused of describing Allred as "a mediocre Black man."

Allred was the first Democrat to run for U.S. Senate against incumbent Republican John Cornyn. He left the race in early December, just before Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett entered the primary, joining Talarico.

A woman named Morgan, who says she is from Dallas, posted a video on TikTok recounting a private conversation she had with Talarico after a rally he held in Plano last month.

She said she had supported Talarico ever since he entered the race, which is why she met with him.

"James Talarico told me that he signed up to run against a mediocre Black man, not a formidable and intelligent black woman," Morgan says in the video, adding that she is supporting Crockett.

CBS News Texas has reached out to the woman who posted the TikTok video and has not heard back.

In response, Allred released his own video on "X" criticizing Talarico.

"Let me give you some free advice, James," Allred says in the video. "If you want to compliment a Black woman, just do it. Just do it. Don't do it while also tearing down a Black man, ok. We've seen that play before; we're sick and tired of it."

Allred went on to endorse Crockett, saying Talarico shouldn't be the Democratic nominee.

In a statement, Talarico said, "This is a mischaracterization of a private conversation. In my praise of Congresswoman Crockett, I described Congressman Allred's method of campaigning as mediocre — but his life and service are not. I would never attack him on the basis of race. As a Black man in America, Congressman Allred has had to work twice as hard to get where he is. I understand how my critique of the Congressman's campaign could be interpreted given this country's painful legacy of racism, and I care deeply about the impact my words have on others."

Allred is running in a four-way Democratic race for the March 3 primary for the newly drawn 33rd congressional district in Dallas County.

He was the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate against Senator Ted Cruz in 2024.

In a statement, Crockett said, "I've known Colin Allred since before either of us had been elected to office. If you know him like I do, you know he's an even-tempered and measured person who doesn't engage in pettiness. The times I've known he was heated was when it's a fight worth having. I appreciate the support of my candidacy and his measured attempt to try to stay out of the primary as the most recent nominee."