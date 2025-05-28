Collin County reports third measles case. Here's where the person was and when.

A third measles case has been reported in Collin County, health officials announced on Tuesday.

The person who tested positive spent time around McKinney from May 19-22, officials said.

Collin County Health Care Services didn't say how old the patient is or where they live.

Possible measles exposure locations and dates:

24 Hour Fitness, 1601 North Hardin Blvd., McKinney, Texas on May 19 between 4:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. and on May 21 between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Moviehouse & Eatery, 8450 SH 121, McKinney, Texas on May 19 between 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Cubana Grille, 4051 South Custer Rd., Suite 1160, McKinney, Texas on May 20 between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Market Street, 6100 Eldorado Pkwy., McKinney, Texas on May 22 between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

CCHCS said if anyone was at the locations on the specified times and dates, they should monitor themselves for measles symptoms through June 12 and talk to their healthcare provider.

As of May 27, 729 measles cases have been confirmed in Texas since the outbreak was first reported in January, according to Texas Health and Human Services. Of those patients, 94 have been hospitalized over the course of the outbreak.

The first reported measles case in Collin County was in April.

Symptoms of measles

While most people's symptoms improve, about 1 in 5 unvaccinated people who get measles will be hospitalized. About 1 out of every 1,000 children with measles will develop brain swelling that can lead to brain damage, and up to 3 of every 1,000 children who become infected will die, the CDC says.

Symptoms of measles include:

High fever, up to 105°F

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Sore throat

Rash: typically appears 3-5 days after initial symptoms, starting on the face and spreading downward