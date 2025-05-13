Measles cases in two Dallas-Fort Worth counties linked to West Texas outbreak, state says

Measles cases linked to a West Texas outbreak have now been confirmed in two North Texas counties, marking the virus's continued spread across the state.

State health officials said cases have been identified in Collin and Rockwall counties, four months after the initial cluster was reported in Gaines County, more than 300 miles west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Five additional measles cases in the D-FW area and one in Denton County have not been linked to the West Texas outbreak.

Latest: 717 cases, 2 children dead

Measles disease outbreak concept design with orange and yellow virus along glowing typography. Measles virus, health, emergency background / Getty Images

Since January, Texas has recorded 717 measles cases, primarily in West Texas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Fewer than 10 cases, or less than 1%, are currently considered infectious.

The outbreak has led to 93 hospitalizations and two deaths among school-aged children, both of whom were unvaccinated and had no known underlying health conditions, DSHS said.

Outbreak spreads beyond West Texas

Meanwhile, 71 cases have been reported in New Mexico and 17 in Oklahoma, according to the agency.

"Due to the highly contagious nature of this disease, additional cases are likely to occur in the outbreak area and the surrounding communities," DSHS said in Tuesday's release.

According to DSHS, ongoing measles transmission has been reported in the counties of Cochran, Dallam, Dawson, Gaines, Lamar, Lubbock, Terry, and Yoakum. Meanwhile, Garza and Lynn counties have been removed from the active transmission list after 42 days — equivalent to two full incubation periods — without any new infectious cases, the agency said.

The state continues to post updates on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The symptoms of measles

High fever, up to 105°F

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Sore throat

Rash: typically appears 3–5 days after initial symptoms, starting on the face and spreading downward

While most people's symptoms improve, about 1 in 5 unvaccinated people who get measles will be hospitalized. About 1 out of every 1,000 children with measles will develop brain swelling that can lead to brain damage, and up to 3 of every 1,000 children who become infected will die, the CDC says.

CBS News Texas will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.