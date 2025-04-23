First known DFW-area child measles case reported in Collin County middle school student

A child in Collin County has been diagnosed with measles, health officials said on Wednesday. It's the county's first reported case.

Collin County Health Care Services confirmed the case involving a student at Willow Springs Middle School in Lucas, about 12 miles southeast of McKinney.

Officials didn't say how old the child is.

"We are working closely with the school and public health officials to notify potentially exposed individuals and implement appropriate precautions," CCHCS said in a statement.

Collin County officials warned of possible measles contamination

Collin County issued warnings about potential exposure to measles after an individual with measles spent time in Plano earlier this month.

Collin County Health Care Services did not say where the individual was from; however, it did say that the person visited three shopping areas in the county on April 10-12 while infectious.

Measles outbreak in West Texas continues spreading

Just three and half months into 2025, the U.S. recorded the most measles cases in a single year since a 2019 wave, and the number continues to grow, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows.

The majority of the infections have been reported in an outbreak in West Texas that has led to the deaths of two children.

The number of cases in Texas alone has grown to more than 600, while cases nationwide have hit 800, with infections confirmed in at least 24 states.

Measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases, and in some cases can cause severe infections in the lungs and brain that can lead to cognitive issues, deafness or death. Doctors and health officials say the vaccine, which is normally given as part of the combination measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, is highly safe and effective.

While most people's symptoms improve, about 1 in 5 unvaccinated people who get measles will be hospitalized. About 1 out of every 1,000 children with measles will develop brain swelling that can lead to brain damage, and up to 3 of every 1,000 children who become infected will die, the CDC says.

The largest outbreak so far this year has been in West Texas, but cases have been reported in other states around the country as well.