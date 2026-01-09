Colleyville police looking for victims after the arrest of an alleged porch pirate

The Colleyville Police Department said it has dozens of packages allegedly stolen by a porch pirate and is working to return them to their rightful owners.

The department announced on Thursday that it had arrested 42-year-old Danielle Copeland of Hurst for stealing multiple packages from doorsteps between Dec. 18 and Jan. 6. Some of the thefts were caught on home security cameras. Copeland also targeted homes in neighboring cities, Colleyville PD said.

Colleyville detectives were able to identify Copeland through a combination of the videos, witness statements and collaboration with Hurst and Keller police departments, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

When Copeland was arrested earlier this week, police said they found about 50 items in her vehicle that they believe were stolen. The shipping labels were torn off, so Colleyville PD is asking anyone who thinks they might be a victim to come forward. Those people can contact Det. Watson at 817-503-1266 or zwatson@colleyville.com.

Police are also asking residents to share any video footage of the suspect or her vehicle.