Cold front, rain on the way

NORTH TEXAS – Heads up! We're tracking rain for your Friday.

But first, today, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds for much of North Texas. A stray shower or two is possible, mainly west of I-35W and Hwy. 281. Today's rain chance is around 10-20%. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Tonight, low temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Then, overnight into Friday morning, rain will move in.

We're tracking a cold front that will bring a cold rain to North Texas during the morning commute through at least mid to late afternoon.

Some of the rain could be heavy at times as it tracks from the area from west to east. Be careful while driving. A rumble of thunder is possible, but the threat for severe weather is low. The rain chance is around 100%.

Most of the wet weather will clear much of the area by Friday night. However, a lingering shower is possible in the eastern parts of North Texas early Saturday morning.

We could see between a half inch to an inch of rain with this event.

High temperatures will be in the lower 50s on Friday.

On Saturday, highs will be in the mid 50s. Most of the day will be dry despite an early morning shower east. We'll see partly cloudy otherwise.

Then, on Sunday, we'll see sunny skies. It will be mild with highs in the low 60s.

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s by Monday.