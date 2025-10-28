Cold front on the way to North Texas, prompting First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday

A cold front is on the way Tuesday with the high temperature expected to reach 72 degrees.

By the late afternoon, temperatures will dip into the 60s. Once the front moves through, it'll bring intense winds.

A wind advisory is in effect through Wednesday at 6 p.m. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible, which may cause difficulty while driving, especially for higher profile vehicles.

CBS News Texas

The cold airmass settles in the forecast for tomorrow, allowing for temperatures to dip significantly. The low Wednesday morning is 48 degrees for DFW, but the wind chill value will make it feel like the low 40s.

CBS News Texas

The high on Wednesday will be in the low 60s, sitting below the average temperature, which is 74 degrees for this time of the year.

A high-pressure system begins to build in the desert southwest throughout the rest of the work week. This will cause sunny skies, mild temperatures, and calm winds through Friday. Halloween night's forecast will stay dry with temperatures dipping after sunset into the 60-50's, spectacular for the trick-or-treaters.