Cold front moves in tomorrow night, bringing rain chances and colder temperatures

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

The end of the holiday week will be a wet one
I hope you're ready for some rain and colder temperatures because both are on the way. Throughout the extended holiday we just had, the weather stayed consistent, boasting an average high of 64°F

The last 5 days have been wonderfully typical

Even tomorrow looks quite similar, though slightly cooler as clouds build from the west. Winter coats will be back in play on Sunday, thanks to a cold front accompanied by brisk north winds that will add to the chill. 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, rain chances are minimal until the evening for most areas. Wet roads could develop by evening, but the main rain activity is expected overnight with the front's passage. Expect strong winds on the other side of this front on Sunday.

Rain chances increase as the front passes through.

For those with friends or family traveling on Sunday, especially north of Oklahoma City, they might encounter some snow.

Colder days are in store as we kick off the last week of November. We'll wrap up the month and start December with a stretch of rainy weather.

First published on November 24, 2023 / 8:30 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

