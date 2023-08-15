Cold front brings relief to North Texas heat

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team is tracking a break from the dangerous heat but not for long.

As we move through this Tuesday, enjoy the drier air! In fact, there are no heat alerts in effect in North Texas at this time.



It won't feel as hot Tuesday due, in part, to northerly winds behind a cold front. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Feels-like temperatures will be in the 90s. There will be mostly sunny skies. Tuesday, overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Wednesday will be another day with heat that we can tolerate. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. It won't feel as hot.

By the time we move into Thursday, though, brace yourself for the dangerous heat and near-record high temperatures. Highs will be around 107 degrees. The current record high temperature is 107 degrees set back in 1951.

On Friday, highs will be around 108 degrees. The current record high is 112 degrees set in 1909.

Then, this weekend, the dangerous heat will continue. High temperatures will be around 107 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday. The current record high for both Saturday and Sunday is 107 degrees set back in 2011.

Remember to protect yourself from the heat! Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks and look before you lock your car. Don't leave your kids or pets in a hot car.

