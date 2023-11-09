Cold front brings rain to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – We're tracking widespread rain and falling temperatures in your First Alert Forecast.

A cold front will slide south of the area today, giving way to rain and isolated thunderstorms in North Texas. The threat for severe weather is low, but a strong storm or two could develop. Some heavy rain is also possible at times, which could produce some localized flooding on the roads.

Today's rain chance is around 90%. Scattered showers are also in tonight's forecast. Otherwise, we'll see cloudy skies.

Our high temperatures will occur during the morning hours, in the 60s. By this midday into early this afternoon, our temperatures will drop significantly into the mid 50s. Our winds will be breezy from the north-northeast, gusting to 25 mph at times.

Tonight, temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

On Friday, a few lingering showers are possible, especially east and southeast of the Metroplex. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

We're expecting between a half inch to an inch of rain through Friday for much of our area. However, some of our eastern communities in North Texas could see more than an inch of rain.

On Veterans Day this Saturday, prepare for some cooler weather. Highs will be upper 50s and lower 60s with mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible well southeast of the Metroplex Saturday night.

For Sunday, highs will be in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

A few showers are possible early next week.