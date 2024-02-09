Watch CBS News
Cold and rainy weekend ahead of a possible wintry mix Monday morning

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

I hope you enjoyed the 70's today! We're in for a big change as we head into Superbowl weekend…but before we get to the weekend forecast, I want to make you aware that south and east of the metroplex there are a few storms tapping into some slightly higher instability.  

image002-1.png
CBS News Texas

There's a low-end severe hail threat through the early evening for areas east of the metroplex. We'll monitor these storms through 8 p.m., then things should calm down overnight.  

image003-1.png
CBS News Texas

But of course, if you don't see rain/storms tonight there's a good chance you'll see some cold rain this weekend.  

image001-1.png
CBS News Texas

Highs are going to struggle to warm into the mid-50s Saturday and Sunday due to clouds, cold air advections, and a good bit of rain.  

image004-1.png
CBS News Texas

There could even be a rain/snow mix for areas north and west of the metroplex late Sunday. Temperatures will be hovering in the mid-30s in this area, so while some snow could fall from higher up in the atmosphere, we are not expecting road/travel impacts. Even if there was a light dusting on grassy or elevated surfaces, there will be sunshine and temps well above freezing by mid-morning Monday. Now you see why we're not that concerned?

image005-1.png
CBS News Texas
Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on February 9, 2024 / 7:48 PM CST

