Cold and rainy weekend ahead of a possible wintry mix Monday morning

I hope you enjoyed the 70's today! We're in for a big change as we head into Superbowl weekend…but before we get to the weekend forecast, I want to make you aware that south and east of the metroplex there are a few storms tapping into some slightly higher instability.

CBS News Texas

There's a low-end severe hail threat through the early evening for areas east of the metroplex. We'll monitor these storms through 8 p.m., then things should calm down overnight.

CBS News Texas

But of course, if you don't see rain/storms tonight there's a good chance you'll see some cold rain this weekend.

CBS News Texas

Highs are going to struggle to warm into the mid-50s Saturday and Sunday due to clouds, cold air advections, and a good bit of rain.

CBS News Texas

There could even be a rain/snow mix for areas north and west of the metroplex late Sunday. Temperatures will be hovering in the mid-30s in this area, so while some snow could fall from higher up in the atmosphere, we are not expecting road/travel impacts. Even if there was a light dusting on grassy or elevated surfaces, there will be sunshine and temps well above freezing by mid-morning Monday. Now you see why we're not that concerned?

CBS News Texas