Cloudy, warm day ahead for North Texas before rain returns

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

North Texans woke up on Thursday with clear skies and temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. By the afternoon, temperatures will top out in the mid/upper 70s with a northerly breeze.

While showers aren't expected in North Texas this afternoon, clouds will increase from west to east for the second half of the day.

There will be similar temperatures for Friday, with the chance for spotty afternoon showers. Severe weather is not expected and it won't be an all-day washout.

But it is a good idea to keep the umbrella handy as you are out and about Friday afternoon.

North Texas will dry back out for the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon temperatures continuing in the 70s. Mother's Day will be clear and pleasant with temperatures reaching the mid-70s with sunny skies.

As the dry stretch extends into next week and southerly winds develop, temperatures will be heating up.

North Texas will start off next week in the 80s and continue to climb by Wednesday with highs near record in the mid-90s.

