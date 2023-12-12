Watch CBS News
Cloudy and cool Wednesday before rain chances at the end of the week

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Rain on the way at the end of the week
Rain on the way at the end of the week 02:47

NORTH TEXAS - Some cooler temperatures start Wednesday! 

There will be thick cloud cover, but it appears that any rain chances will stay to our west. A slight chance of rain show up on Thursday.

When the rain arrives, it will be a cold rain so put some layers under that raincoat. Right now, rain chances appear to be better during the morning commute than the evening commute.

The rain should be gone by Saturday morning, and a dry weekend is in store for Christmas shopping and High School Playoff games.  

With just under two weeks before Christmas, is there any chance of a white Christmas this year?  

The odds are looking rather low. The temperature outlook that ends on Christmas Day is calling for a very good chance of above-normal temperatures.

The next 10 days call for some warm weather after the rain leaves. The chances of seeing any snow look slim.

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

December 12, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

