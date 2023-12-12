Cloudy and cool Wednesday before rain chances at the end of the week

Rain on the way at the end of the week

Rain on the way at the end of the week

Rain on the way at the end of the week

NORTH TEXAS - Some cooler temperatures start Wednesday!

There will be thick cloud cover, but it appears that any rain chances will stay to our west. A slight chance of rain show up on Thursday.

When the rain arrives, it will be a cold rain so put some layers under that raincoat. Right now, rain chances appear to be better during the morning commute than the evening commute.

The rain should be gone by Saturday morning, and a dry weekend is in store for Christmas shopping and High School Playoff games.

With just under two weeks before Christmas, is there any chance of a white Christmas this year?

The odds are looking rather low. The temperature outlook that ends on Christmas Day is calling for a very good chance of above-normal temperatures.

The next 10 days call for some warm weather after the rain leaves. The chances of seeing any snow look slim.