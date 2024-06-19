Clouds increase across North Texas, bringing small rain chances

NORTH TEXAS – Temperatures across Dallas-Fort Worth on Wednesday are starting off in the mid-70s with a few clouds.

Cloud coverage will increase as the day continues, helping to keep temperatures in the upper 80s. The cloud cover is a result of a potential tropical storm in the Gulf.

The storm could also bring an isolated shower, but most of North Texas will remain dry. The best rain chances are south of I-20.

Due to a lack of a well-defined center, the system in the Gulf is still a potential tropical cyclone. Latest observations indicate the center is getting better organized and it could become Tropical Storm Alberto later on Wednesday.

The large system is bringing rain and clouds along the Gulf Coast as well as dangerous rip currents.

It will continue to head west into Mexico Thursday, leading to flooding and life threatening flash flooding as well as tropical storm-force winds.

Flood watches are in place for all of South Texas, where several inches of rain are possible along with gusty winds.

The area of high pressure that is steering the potential tropical storm westward will continue to settle southwest over Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend, heating temperatures across the area.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s starting this weekend and temperatures will feel like they're in the triple digits.

Heat advisories are likely this weekend into next week.

