Clouds, below normal temperatures this weekend in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Expect some breaks in the clouds Saturday afternoon as temperatures climb to near 90.

A nice pool day, just remember to wear the sunblock even though it may be cloudy! Those UV Rays still make it through the clouds.

An isolated shower or two is possible Saturday afternoon, mainly east and southeast of DFW.

Most of North Texas won't see a drop of precipitation for quite some time.

While we remain under the influence of a trough this weekend, we are tracking a pattern shift next week.

High pressure will once again slide over the area and boost our temperatures to the 100s and make it feel up to 105.

We will likely see heat advisories heading into the start of August.

Dig out the sunglasses and get ready to utilize your heat safety precautions next week.

And we are always keeping an eye on the tropics.

There is a disturbance with a low chance of developing by the middle of next week as it heads towards the Lesser Antilles.

Have a great weekend!