Clear skies on Wednesday create ideal conditions to catch glimmer of northern lights in North Texas

A beautiful day is ahead in North Texas with sunny skies and temperatures warming into the upper 70s.

The dry and sunny stretch extends into the weekend with temperatures continuing to climb above average.

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will reach the mid-80s.

The next chance of rain continues to get delayed, and it's more likely to rain Monday night into Tuesday.

CBS News Texas

Are the northern lights visible in North Texas?

A severe geomagnetic storm is forecast to hit Earth's magnetic field on Wednesday, which could cause widespread disruption to infrastructure technology and make northern lights visible for much of the northern half of the U.S.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Tuesday issued a G4, or severe, geomagnetic storm watch in response to recent coronal mass ejections, or CMEs, from the sun. CMEs are huge bubbles of coronal plasma that the sun occasionally ejects, NASA says.



While the potential geomagnetic storms can cause disruptions to critical communication infrastructure, they could also make the aurora visible as far south as Alabama and in Northern California beginning Tuesday night, NOAA said. North Texans reported seeing northern lights Tuesday night.

The University of Alaska and Space Weather Prediction Center forecasts say the best chance of seeing the northern lights starts as early as 10 p.m. ET Tuesday and will last until around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

During that time, "highly active auroral displays" might be visible in places like Portland, Oregon; Cheyenne, Wyoming, and New York City, the University of Alaska said. The northern lights might also be visible close to the horizon as far south as Oklahoma City and Raleigh, North Carolina, the university said.