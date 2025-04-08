Clear, pleasant day across North Texas with more in store

Tuesday started chilly with temperatures in the 30s and 40s across North Texas.

Temperatures continue to warm across North Texas, now that we are under the influence of a southerly flow, which sent temps into the middle 70s for the metroplex this Tuesday.

We continue to warm Wednesday, with highs heading to the middle 80s for the metroplex Wednesday afternoon, and into the low 90s to our west. We will be a bit breezy at times, out ahead of an approaching cold front that rolls in on Thursday.

That cold front that crosses through North Texas Thursday won't bring rain to our area, due to a lack of moisture thanks to an area of high pressure to our south.

It will drop our temperatures, but only by a couple of degrees. We hang onto the low to mid-80s Thursday, before falling back into the mid-70s on Friday.

A return of our southerly flow this weekend sends temps into the lower 80s Saturday, then to near-record-breaking Sunday, with highs close to 90°.