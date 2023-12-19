Clear and dry today but rain is on the way for the Christmas holiday

Clear today but rain is on the way for Christmas Eve

Clear today but rain is on the way for Christmas Eve

Clear today but rain is on the way for Christmas Eve

NORTH TEXAS - Heads up! We're tracking several rounds of showers and potential storms for your holiday weekend.

First, for today, we're expecting dry conditions with filtered sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tonight, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the mid-40s.

On Wednesday, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. Still, we'll be dry with high temperatures in the mid-60s.

Then, starting Thursday, prepare yourself for wet weather right through the holiday weekend.

On Thursday, a rich flow pattern from the Gulf of Mexico will give us more moisture to work with and allow showers to develop. We're expecting rain chances to increase by Thursday afternoon and evening. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-60s.

Scattered showers are in your Friday forecast, but we don't expect rain all day. Rain chances are around 60%. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

We'll see increasing shower chances by Saturday afternoon and evening ahead of a slow-moving cold front. The chance of rain is 50%. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Stay alert for Christmas Eve this Sunday. The cold front will sweep through the area, giving way to rain and isolated storms. It's still a bit early to hammer down any details about the potential for strong or severe storms, so stay tuned. Rain chances are around 60% on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

An isolated shower is possible on Monday on Christmas Day, especially during the morning. Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies. Morning temperatures will be near 50. Highs will be in the mid-60s.