Classes canceled at 3 Irving ISD schools due to storm-induced power outages

Three Irving Independent School District schools have canceled classes due to power outages caused by storms early Tuesday morning.

Hanes Elementary, de Zavala Middle School and Cardwell Career Preparatory Center will not hold classes on Wednesday, Irving ISD said in a Facebook post.

All other Irving ISD schools will open and operate as normal. The district anticipates that operations at all Irving ISD campuses will resume on Thursday.

Strong to severe storms moved through North Texas on Tuesday morning, producing large hail and damaging winds that caused widespread damage.

During the severe weather event, many residents experienced power outages, with the peak number reaching over 335,000, according to Oncor.

Oncor serves 4,070,983 customers. As of Wednesday at 5:52 a.m., 6,629 outages had affected 70,188 customers.

Dallas County, where Irving is based, reports the highest number of outages with 22,519.

In a restoration notice posted on its website Tuesday evening, Oncor said employees have continued to assess damage, repair equipment and restore power to impacted customers. The company estimates that restoration will be substantially complete by Thursday night if weather allows.

However, restoration is expected to continue into Friday in the hardest-hit areas — including Irving, McKinney, Farmers Branch and certain pockets within the northern DFW region.

"We recognize the hardships and frustrations customers experience after severe storms and remain focused on restoring power as soon as safely possible," Oncor said.