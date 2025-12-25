Christmas Day hits 80° in North Texas, tying 2nd warmest on record

What a Christmas Day: it tied for the 2nd warmest one ever, highs hit 80 degrees.

This is only the third time in our weather history (1899-present) that we've had a Christmas Day in the 80s. The record warmest was 82° back in 2017.

If you like 80-degree weather in December, it continues for a couple more days. More records could be reached tomorrow and Saturday.

A cold front hits late Sunday. Strong winds from the southwest turn to the northwest and temperatures start to immediately drop. Some thunderstorms are expected, but nothing severe. Temperatures will only be in the 40s for highs on Monday.

Wind chills will drop below freezing in the first half of the day. By Tuesday morning, lows will be in the 20s.

If you are wondering about New Year's Eve, it's not looking super cold, just very seasonal. It is also looking dry.