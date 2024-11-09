Chilly mornings give way to pleasant, mild afternoons across North Texas

Saturday started crisp and cool, with western counties experiencing a 25-degree drop compared to the previous 24 hours, thanks to yesterday's weather front.

CBS News Texas

It is quite chilly; today's high in the Dallas-Fort Worth area is forecasted to be around 69 degrees, which is typical for this time of year.

The big upper-level low impacting the region continues to move eastward, leading to an unsettled weather pattern that will gradually move away from North Texas in the coming days. This means cooler temperatures and plenty of sunshine will settle in for the rest of the weekend and into Veteran's Day.

Conditions are expected to remain pleasant and mild.

CBS News Texas

Due to the upper-level pattern, dry conditions will continue throughout the coming week. According to the long-range forecast, the next substantial chance of rainfall is not expected until the following week.

North Texas still needs rainfall to alleviate the ongoing drought. However, with 1.4 inches of rainfall recorded so far this month, the drought monitor updated last Thursday has made significant improvements.

The Red River Valley has improved from an extreme to severe drought classification.

CBS News Texas

Hopefully, North Texas sees further improvements with the next significant weather system. In the meantime, enjoy the chilly mornings and mild afternoons.

CBS News Texas