Child hospitalized after being shot in Oak Cliff, Dallas police say

Child hospitalized after being shot in Dallas, police say

A child was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being shot in Oak Cliff Tuesday night, Dallas police said.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Persimmon Road in southeast Oak Cliff around 8 p.m. for a shooting. Investigators found a child had been shot and the suspect fled the area before police arrived.

Dallas Fire Rescue also responded and took the child to the hospital.

The Department did not disclose the child's age or any information about the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide updates as soon as they become available.