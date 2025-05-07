Watch CBS News
Local News

Child hospitalized after being shot in Oak Cliff, Dallas police say

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
Read Full Bio
S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

Child hospitalized after being shot in Dallas, police say
Child hospitalized after being shot in Dallas, police say 00:17

A child was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being shot in Oak Cliff Tuesday night, Dallas police said.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Persimmon Road in southeast Oak Cliff around 8 p.m. for a shooting. Investigators found a child had been shot and the suspect fled the area before police arrived.

Dallas Fire Rescue also responded and took the child to the hospital. 

The Department did not disclose the child's age or any information about the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide updates as soon as they become available.

S.E. Jenkins

S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.