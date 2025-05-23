Watch CBS News
3-year-old boy dies after possible drowning in east Arlington, police say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

A 3-year-old boy died Friday after a possible drowning at a home in east Arlington, police said.

Emergency personnel responded to the 2100 block of Overbrook Drive around 4:45 p.m. after receiving a report of a drowning, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers saw an adult carrying the unresponsive child to the front yard. They performed CPR until paramedics arrived, police said.

The child was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said

Authorities are investigating to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

