Celina ISD teacher and coach arrested again, now charged with child pornography, police say

A Celina ISD teacher and coach who was previously charged with invasive visual recording is now facing a new charge: possession or promotion of child pornography, according to police.

William Caleb Elliott, 26, of McKinney, was taken into custody for the second time in a week on Thursday and booked into the Collin County Jail on the new charge, the Celina Police Department said.

Placed on leave after the first arrest

The sixth-grade history teacher and eighth-grade football coach at Moore Middle School had recently been placed on indefinite administrative leave following the initial charge.

Caleb Elliott was first arrested last Friday after police executed a search warrant at the middle school.

Son of a championship-winning coach

He is the son of Bill Elliott, Celina High School's longtime athletic director and head football coach, who led the Bobcats to a 16-0 season and the 2024 Class 4A Division I state championship — his first title as head coach and the program's ninth overall.

Police cite Texas child porn law

According to Celina police, under Texas law, knowingly possessing or accessing lewd visual material of a child under 18 can result in a second-degree felony charge.

His previous invasive visual recording charge is a state jail felony under Texas law.

Under Texas Penal Code § 21.15, invasive visual recording is classified as a state jail felony. The statute prohibits the unauthorized recording, broadcasting, or transmission of visual images of individuals in private settings, such as bathrooms or dressing rooms, when done without consent and with the intent to invade privacy or for sexual gratification.

District responds to arrest in letter

In a letter to Moore Middle School parents, Celina ISD said no names or details were provided beforehand. That evening, on Oct. 3, the district was notified that Caleb Elliott had been arrested and charged. The district told parents that it did not, at that time, have information on which students may be impacted.

At that time, he was booked into the Collin County Jail and placed on indefinite administrative leave by the district.

Safety message sent to families

"As a normal practice, Celina ISD does not share information regarding personnel matters; however, due to the nature of the charge, we are communicating with our families to ensure you are immediately aware of this matter," the letter to parents said.

"... The safety and security of our children is the top priority in Celina ISD, and we appreciate your cooperation and understanding through this sensitive situation."

Resources and contacts provided

The district encouraged parents to speak with their children and report any concerns to Detective Cameron Coduti at (972) 382-2121 or ccoduti@celina-tx.gov, or to the Texas Department of Public Safety at 1-800-252-5400.

Families in need of additional support were asked to contact Starla Martin, director of student services, at (469) 742-9100 or starlamartin@celinaisd.com.

Police said that if any child was impacted, their parents would be contacted by the end of the day on Thursday.

Celina ISD parents, children, or former students may contact police at (972) 382-2121 to speak with an officer.

No further information is available at this time, Celina police said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.